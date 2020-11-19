The Agona West Municipal Assembly on Sunday disinfected over 30 markets including the Central and Mandela markets at Swedru to reduce viruses, insects and bacteria, which cause diseases.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive who made this known before the commencement of the exercise, hinted that they were carried out by the Assembly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main lorry park as well as gutters were disinfected against mice, cockroaches and other ruminants that cause diseases.

The MCE said the first phase of the nationwide disinfection exercise which covered two main markets at Swedru was also done successfully.

Churches and mosques were all disinfected to reduce the spread of the virus and also bacterial.

The MCE disclosed that in the second phase, 20 groups were engaged to disinfect all public places, markets at Swedru and other towns in the Municipality as directed by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

She said President Nana Akufo-Addo would not relaxed to have the virus defeated and therefore directed that further disinfection exercises were done after the COVID-19 crisis broke out in the country.

Mrs. Assan praised President Akufo-Addo and MP for Agona West for the extra ordinary strategies adopted in the area to ensure the elimination of the virus which had brought untold hardship to many nations.

The MCE Therefore appealed to the people of Agona West to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the President and the Ghana Health Service to reduce the spread of the virus.

She called on the people especially, the youth to continue wearing nose masks, observe social distancing, wash hands, and use alcohol based hand sanitizers to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The MCE commended the people in the Agona West, especially Swedru and all environmental officers for their cooperation, unity and understanding that made the exercise a success.

Mr. George Freeman Goku, the Central Regional Director of Environmental Health and Sanitation, said disinfectant exercise was done throughout the Region to help reduce the virus and other diseases.

He said officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development monitored the exercise in some districts including Awutu-Senya East to ensure the effective conduct of the exercise.