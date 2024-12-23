Agona West Constituency Expels Several Members Over Alleged Disloyalty

The leadership of the Agona West Constituency has officially expelled several party members, effective December 16, 2024, citing their actions against the party’s interests.

The decision, made following a unanimous resolution at an Expanded Constituency Executive Committee meeting on December 15, stems from growing concerns about members undermining the party’s unity and goals.

The meeting, which included key stakeholders such as Constituency officers, the Municipal Chief Executive, party elders, and electoral area coordinators, was convened to address these issues. In a Forfeiture of Membership Notice, the expelled members were informed that they were prohibited from representing themselves as party members, using its symbols, or participating in any party activities.

Alhaji Gibrine Tanko, the Constituency Chairman, condemned the actions of the expelled members, saying, “We cannot condone actions that harm the party’s integrity.” He explained that the individuals in question had consistently acted against the party’s principles, notably by standing as independent candidates during the December 7, 2024 parliamentary elections in Agona West and openly supporting rival political parties.

The party leadership’s decision follows multiple complaints from loyal members who felt that the expelled individuals’ conduct had undermined the party’s values. Tanko expressed disappointment, stating, “It is disheartening to see individuals who once worked with us now working against the party.” He emphasized that the leadership could not allow this behavior to continue, especially ahead of future elections.

While the expulsions are seen as a necessary step to protect the party’s interests, the move has sparked debate within the constituency. Some factions argue that it could further divide the party, but the majority of members support the leadership’s decision, stressing the importance of maintaining discipline and loyalty within the ranks.