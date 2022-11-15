Agona West MP cuts sod for work to begin on Nyakrom Bridge

Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West, has cut the sod for work to begin on the first phase of the Nyakrom bridge in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

The project, expected to be completed in two months, would link Nyakrom to Breman Asikuma and Agona Swedru to facilitate the transportation of goods and services.

It is being executed by Messer’s Blessed Field Company Limited, an Accra-based contractor, and includes the diversion of the main pipeline that links Agona Swedru to Nyakrom.

Mrs Morrison said the Government was committed to providing basic amenities to make life comfortable for the citizenry, citing the construction of the bridge, which had been one major concern of the chiefs and people of Nyarkrom.

She assured them that the contractor had been advised to engage artisans in the area, particularly the youth, in executing the work to serve as a source of employment.

She said despite the economic crisis, the Government was doing everything possible to ensure the financing of priority projects to help ease problems the constituents faced.

She appealed to whoever would be engaged to own the work and give off his or her best and avoid the pilfering of materials meant for the job.

Mr Kofi Osei, the Agona West Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the construction of the bridge was timely to curb the incessant complaints by motorists.

Nana Akufo, the Omankrado of Agona Nyakrom, who represented the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyarkoh Eku X, expressed happiness over the construction of the bridge.

He said the project was a great relief to the traditional authorities who had received a lot complaints from commuters concerning the danger posed by the bridge.

Nana Akufo urged the contractor to update the residents on the diversion of the pipeline to enable them to store enough water to avoid shortage.

He assured the contractor of the cooperation of the chiefs and people for the timely completion of the work.