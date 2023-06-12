Agormanya Holy Trinity Catholic Parish pays homage to first Bishop of the Kroboland

Hundreds of Catholic faithful, scores of traditional authorities, families and well-wishers on Sunday paid homage to Bishop Anthony Narh Asare, when the Agormanya Holy Trinity Parish held a thanksgiving service in his honour.

The service did not only celebrate his stewardship to God and humanity, but significantly connected to his roots, early childhood days and as the first ever Bishop of the Kroboland.

Bishop Anthony Narh Asare, was ordained as Bishop together with Bishop John Kobina Louis on April 19, 2023 at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra, after their appointment by the Holy Father, Pope Francis.

The two auxiliary Bishops are to assist Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Greater Accra Archdiocese.

Rev Monsignor Paul Lawer, Parish Priest, St. Theresa Catholic Church, Suhum, who delivered the homily (sermon) during the thanksgiving service, urged Bishop Narh Asare to see his Mitre (crown) as a sign of glory, achievement and God’s blessings but also daunting.

“The Mitre is also full of trouble and disappointments. Continue to be humble and listen to the voices of the people. They will come to you for assistance; some will come for health, financial needs, but do what you can and leave the rest to God Almighty,” he said.

Rev Monsignor Lawer, advised the congregants to pray for the Bishop and asked them to be measured in their demands,

He said: “We shall support you through the thick and thin of your episcopal work. Whether it rains or shines, call us and we shall come. May the Lord of Abraham that selected you for this position bless you abundantly”

Bishop Anthony Narh Asare, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: “Our work is like the work of a Priest, you shepherd your people and rely on the grace of God especially the Holy Spirit to inspire you to make decisions and to trust God’s leadership. So it calls for a lot of discernment in your work.”

He said the work of a Bishop was quite challenging, where the faithful see the Bishop as an answer to all problems with regards to finances, health, education and even to influence political actors.

Nene Sakite II, Konor of Manya Krobo, who graced the celebration called on the Bishop to see his elevation as an opportunity to continue to serve mankind and be steadfast in the journey ahead of him regardless of the difficulties that may come his way.

Bishop Anthony Narh Asare, was born on December 29, 1965 at the St. Martin de Porres Clinic at Agormanya Odumase-Krobo, baptised in January 16, 1966 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Agormanya and is the fifth born of eight children.

He began his primary education at the Tema Community 2 No. 4 Basic School, had his secondary education at the Tema Secondary School from1978 to 1983, where he successfully obtained his GCE O’ level and his A’ level at the Labone Secondary School in Accra from 1983 to 1985.

He began his Seminary formation at the Sowutuom Philosophy Campus in September 1988 and after a year of Spirituality formation and two years of philosophical training, he proceeded to the St. Peter’s Seminary in Pedu, Cape Coast in 1991 to continue his four-year Theological education.

In 1993, Bishop Anthony Narh Asare obtained his Diploma in Theology at the University of Ghana, Legon and was ordained a Priest on July 22, 1995 for the Clergy of Accra by Archbishop Dominic Kodwo Andoh at the St. Joseph the Worker Parish at Tema Community 8.

He enrolled for several post-seminary studies and served in many capacities including being a member of the Governing Council of Catholic Institute of Business and Technology (CIBT) and in 2022 member of the Governing Board of the Christ the King International School, Cantonments before his appointment and ordination as an auxiliary bishop