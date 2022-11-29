Agornu Kporklporte to host Akatsi South Municipal Farmers’ Day Celebration

The 38th edition of this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration in the Akatsi South Municipality is to be held at Agornu Kporkplorte, a farming community under the Gefia Zone.

The event, which would be on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition,” is aimed at rewarding deserving farmers and to encourage others to do more for food security and economic growth.

Mr Charles Grunitzky, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of the Department of Agriculture, said preparations were ongoing for another successful event.

“It is time to reward our gallant farmers as well as to motivate others to do more, so we expect groups and individuals to assist the event in all aspects,” he appealed.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akatsi South, explained to the GNA that activities for this year’s celebration would be given the needed attention by the Assembly.

He said government recognised the significant roles of farmers in the national economy.

“The youth must also take advantage of government flagship programmes, such as the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Planting for Export and Rural Development.”

He, however, called on donors to come on board to expand the list of items and other farming equipment to be presented to the awardees.

Last year, Mr Solomon Awudi, a 45-year-old farmer and a regent from Kpodzivi within Akatsi South, was adjudged the overall best farmer during the 37th celebration of the annual event held at Bayive.