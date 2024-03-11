Agorta: Queen-mother Supports Pupils With Learning Materials

The Queen-mother of Agorta in the Agave Traditional Area of the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, Mama Dumenya II, has supported more than Thousand Five Hundred (1,500) pupils in six (6) basic schools in her traditional area with Two Thousand (2,000) pieces of exercise books as well as One Hundred (100) copies of ‘My First Copy Book’ for the nursery school or crèche pupils.

As part of her efforts to promote sports development and competition among basic schools and pupils in the area, Mama Dumenya II also presented many footballs, a trophy, and a cash prize amount of One Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc1,000.00) towards the successful organization of the on-going inter-basic schools’ sports festival in the area.

According to the queen-mother, the gesture formed part of her efforts to promote quality education in her traditional area. It was also to motivate and encourage the pupils to study hard and aspire to greater heights to become helpful citizens of the area for themselves, their families, society, and the country at large.

The beneficiary schools of the learning materials were the Agorta D.A. Primary School, Dalive-Torzikpota D.A. Primary and Kindergarten (KG) Schools, and the Kporntey Community School. The others were the Amedormekope D.A. Primary School, the Akalove D.A. Basic School, and the Nutekpor D.A. Basic School.

Speaking to our news team after the distribution exercise, Mama Dumenya II commended the teachers for their sacrifices in molding the character of the pupils and also continuing to positively shape the lives of their pupils despite the numerous challenges they face as teachers, offering their services in the rural or remote areas of the country.

She reminded the children of negative behaviours that could ruin their future. She cautioned the girls especially to abstain from pre-marital sexual acts that usually result in pregnancies and their subsequent withdrawal from school. Mama Dumenya II was unhappy about the high incidence of teenage pregnancy in the district among the young girls and urged the teachers to continue to step up their educational efforts and skills to stem the practice of canker.

The teachers and headteachers who received the items on behalf of the pupils and immediately supervised their distribution, were grateful to the Queen-mother for the kind gesture.

The headteachers of the Dalive-Torzikpota D.A. Primary and KG and the Nutekpor D.A. Basic School, Messrs Victor Dorglo and Simon Ahorsu, respectively, described the initiative of the queen mother as very welcoming, significant, and laudable, saying the gesture would go a long way to motivate the pupils and teachers to give off their best. They also called on other well-meaning citizens who have education at heart to emulate the shining example of Mama Dumenya II to further assist the schools and pupils of Agorta in promoting quality formal education.