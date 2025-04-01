Agortime Women Condemn Non-Appointment of a Woman as DCE

A group of women from Agortime has expressed deep disappointment over Madam Vicentia Sename Leyo’s non-appointment as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agortime-Ziope.

The women believe this decision is a missed opportunity for inclusive governance and gender equality in the district.

In a statement, the women emphasized their significant contributions to the district’s development through agriculture, trade, education, and community service.

They lamented the persistent barriers preventing women from assuming leadership roles and stressed that appointing a woman as DCE would have demonstrated the government’s commitment to gender inclusivity.

Call for Gender Inclusivity in Leadership

The women of Agortime firmly believe that their voices must be considered in governance. They argued that appointing Madam Vicentia Sename Leyo would have served as an inspiration for young girls in the district and encouraged greater female participation in leadership.

They cited the 2024 manifesto on Gender, Social Protection, and Inclusion, which promises a minimum 30% quota for women in political appointments. The women expressed frustration that despite these commitments, their efforts to see a female leader in the district had been disregarded.

They also noted that women in leadership often champion policies addressing critical issues such as healthcare, infrastructure, education, and economic empowerment. They believe Madam Sename would have effectively advocated for these concerns.

Feeling Voiceless and Marginalized

The women expressed a sense of exclusion and marginalization due to the continued sidelining of women in political appointments at the district level. They urged the government and policymakers to take deliberate steps to ensure equal opportunities for women in governance.

They also raised concerns about the appointment of Party Chairman Mr. Klu Odikro as the new DCE, questioning his approachability and ability to represent their interests. They alleged that his involvement in a local savings and loan scheme could create a conflict of interest, potentially limiting financial opportunities for women in the district.

A United Call for Change

Determined to advocate for fair representation, the women called on traditional authorities, civil society organizations, and the government to support female leadership at the district level. They plan to embark on community dialogues, advocacy campaigns, and petitions to push for increased female representation in leadership.

Additionally, they appealed to the government to consider appointing Madam Sename to another leadership position if she is not selected as DCE, emphasizing her advocacy for women’s empowerment and economic development.

The women of Agortime remain resolute in their quest for gender equality and political representation. They insist that leadership should reflect inclusivity and the aspirations of all citizens. They hope the government will reconsider its decision and take steps to promote gender-inclusive leadership in Agortime-Ziope.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh