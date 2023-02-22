Agortime-Ziope residents engaged on peaceful co-existence

The Agortime-Ziope District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitised residents of Honugo, a farming community in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, on the need to sustain the prevailing peace in the country.

Speaking at the programme, Mr Carl Wotordzor, a Principal Civic Education Officer of NCCE, entreated the residents to be tolerant as it was the surest way in avoiding conflicts.

He explained that peace and tolerance were key ingredients of democracy, and their absence would cause the country more harm than good; stressing that being tolerant and respecting the rights of others was an important aspect of civilisation as people in this 21st century.

According to him, tolerance, fairness, respect for fundamental human rights, respect for the rule of law, equality of opportunity, among others were the factors that ensured peaceful co-existence in homes, schools, institutions, communities and the nation.

Mr. Wotordzor asked the youth to desist from illegal acquisition of weapons, but rather followed the due process if they wanted to acquire some.

He said such illicit arms and ammunitions were key enablers of armed conflicts and organised criminal activities.

Mr Osborn Charles Korku Akpordor, an Assistant Civic Education Officer of the Commission, appealed to them to uphold the national values by living in peace and harmony with each other.

He urged them to smoke peace pipe anytime there are pockets of violence.

Mr Akpordor said development thrived when there was unity among citizens, so they must unite and participate in the decision-making processes at all levels.

Torgbui Agbeve Aklade IV, Chief of Honugo, bemoaned the destruction of farms and property by the Fulani herdsmen in the community.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies to come to their aid to nib their activities in the bud so as not to generate clashes.

Torgbui Aklade IV commended the Commission for the engagement and called for more of engagements to enlighten them on the current happenings in the country.