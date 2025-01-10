AGRA, Ghana’s Parliament to Strengthen Agricultural Transformation and Boost Food Security

AGRA (Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa) is making significant strides in transforming the agricultural sector into a sustainable and thriving industry.

The organization is forging impactful partnerships, and its latest collaboration with Ghana’s parliament is a pivotal step towards addressing food security, strengthening food systems, and ensuring environmental resilience across the continent.

Recently, Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, Board Chairman of AGRA, engaged in a high-level dialogue with Ghanaian parliamentarians to explore ways to improve agro-industry competitiveness. This meeting underscores a shared commitment to overcoming pressing challenges within the agricultural sector, from climate change to sustainable farming practices.

Over the past year, AGRA has worked alongside Ghana’s lawmakers to advance policies that enhance agricultural extension services, boost production, and combat climate change. Mr. Dessalegn emphasized that parliamentarians have a critical role in shaping policy and directing financial resources to propel agricultural transformation. His comments highlighted the importance of collaboration in ensuring that these efforts are both effective and far-reaching.

One of the most notable initiatives in this collaboration has been the creation of the Africa Food Systems Parliamentary Network (AFSPaN). The network advocates for the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), and it has empowered MPs to monitor and support their governments’ commitments to agricultural development. As Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, Chair of AFSPaN, pointed out, Ethiopia’s significant investment in agriculture (17% of its GDP) demonstrates the transformative potential of such policies—a strategy that could be replicated in Ghana for tangible results.

AGRA’s work with Ghana’s MPs has already resulted in measurable progress. The recently passed Environmental Protection Bill, which includes measures to address climate change, is a key milestone that highlights the power of informed policymaking. By tackling climate-related challenges, AGRA is helping to create sustainable farming practices that ensure the future of agriculture and food security for generations to come.

Looking ahead, AGRA and its partners are preparing for the Kampala Declaration 2025, which will guide agricultural development across Africa. The initiative will focus on empowering farmers, boosting economic growth, and creating resilient food systems that benefit the entire continent. The gathering will bring together farmers, policymakers, and businesses from across Africa to shape the future of agriculture.

Beyond policy, AGRA is also engaging with a broad spectrum of stakeholders in Ghana, including research institutions, government ministries, NGOs, and the private sector. During these engagements, Mr. Dessalegn highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change, noting that its impact on food systems is undeniable. However, through collective efforts, AGRA believes the policies and strategies needed to improve agricultural yields and build resilience can be created.

Various partners have shared innovative ideas that align with AGRA’s goals. Nana Opoku Agyemang Prempeh, CEO of Grow For Me, for instance, spoke about his company’s efforts to provide a ready market for 130,000 smallholder farmers in Ghana, further empowering them through mobile money networks. Ing. Busia Dawuni, Managing Director of Integrated Water and Agricultural Development (IWAD), also discussed the need for greater local seed production to reduce reliance on imports and enhance food security.

AGRA’s vision for a thriving agricultural ecosystem goes beyond just increasing productivity—it’s about creating a sustainable and resilient system from seed to table. This holistic approach is essential for reducing poverty, strengthening economies, and ensuring that farming is no longer a struggle for survival but a viable and profitable business.

As the agricultural landscape of Ghana and Africa continues to evolve, AGRA’s work demonstrates how strategic partnerships, informed policy, and innovative solutions can foster transformative change. But this work is far from complete. The invitation is open to all—whether you’re a researcher, policymaker, farmer, or entrepreneur—to join the movement towards building a future where agriculture thrives, food security is ensured, and Africa’s potential is fully realized.