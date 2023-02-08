Agradaa discharged as Police consolidates cases

The Police have informed an Accra Circuit Court of consolidating the cases of Patricia Asiedua aka Nana Agradaa, founder of Heaven Way Champions International Ministry, accused of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false

pretences.

At Circuit Court Nine this morning, the Prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare therefore prayed the court to discharge her.

Agradaa’s lawyers however vehemently opposed prosecution’s submission, saying if their client were discharged by the Court, the Police would arrest her again.

Agradaa has about four cases before the various Circuit Courts, including fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

In the latest case, she is being held for allegedly distributing nude pictures of one Prophet Emmanuel Appiah on social media.

At Circuit Court Nine, Agradaa is being held for allegedly collecting monies from some congregants with the intention of doubling them but failed.

She was therefore admitted to bail after denying the offences.

Nana Agradaa is said to have advertised on Today’s TV and other social media platforms on October, 5, 2022, that she could double the money.

The accused person in the said advert invited the public to attend an all-night service at Weija, near Accra for alleged money doubling.

Prosecution said over 1,000 people visited the Church and handed over their money to the accused, but she failed to double the money as promised.

The Prosecution said the Police commenced investigations into the matter and the accused was arrested on October 9,2022. It said during the interrogation, the accused person confirmed the case of the six complainants.