Agradaa Granted ¢50, 000 Bail

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua a Oduro also known as Nana Agradaa has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court 9.

Presiding judge Samuel Bright Acquah granted the accused bail of ¢50, 000 with 3 sureties of Civil servants earning not less than 2k a month. She is also to report to Prosecutor every Wednesday.

Despite this development, the former priestess will still be in Police custody pending similar charges levelled against her at Circuit Court 10.

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry who celebrates her birthday today looked relatively happier after her somber mood throughout the hearing.

She is facing charges of 6 counts of defrauding by fault pretense and charlatanic advertisement.