Agradaa Praises Sammy Gyamfi After Receiving US$800 for Fuel

Controversial televangelist Patricia Asiedu, widely known as Agradaa, has publicly commended Sammy Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer, for his unexpected generosity during a recent encounter.

In a viral video, Agradaa recounted meeting Gyamfi and apologizing for her past criticisms of the NDC and President John Mahama during the 2024 elections. She expressed surprise at his gracious response.

“After everything I said against JM and the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi didn’t dismiss me he welcomed me warmly,” she said. Before parting ways, she jokingly asked him for fuel money, to which he responded by handing her $800 in cash.

“John Mahama will be president for eight years. I asked for fuel, and he gave me $800. Sammy Gyamfi has won my heart!” she declared, laughing.

Gyamfi, who also serves as Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, has faced criticism for publicly distributing dollars as a government official. In response, he clarified that the exchange was meant to be private, calling it a personal act of kindness.

“I never imagined this would become public. Helping those in need is part of my daily life, and I regret that this was misunderstood,” he stated.

Agradaa, meanwhile, brushed off potential backlash, saying, “Today it’s my turn; tomorrow it could be yours.” The incident has sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning the ethics of such exchanges while others see it as an ordinary gesture of goodwill.

Political analysts note that public displays of generosity by officials often blur the line between personal charity and political optics, especially in a heated election season. Gyamfi’s actions, though defended as private, highlight the scrutiny faced by high-profile figures in Ghana’s politically charged climate.