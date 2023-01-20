Agradaa’s lawyer charged for abusing police officers

The Police has charged Theophilus Donkor, a private legal practitioner for abusing two Policewomen who wanted to arrest Patricia Asiedu a, aka Nana Agradaa.

Donkor has been charged with two counts of assault on public officer and offensive conduct to the breach of peace.

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, Founder of Heaven Way Champions Ministry International, was at the Circuit Court premises on January 16, 2023, over a fraud case.

Donkor, one of the counsels of Nana Agradaa, is said to have prevented the officers from arresting her and sending her to the Cantonment Police for another case.

He was alleged to have verbally abused the two Police women.

The matter was adjourned to January 26.

Meanwhile Mr. Donkor has filed an application objecting to the jurisdiction of the court for hearing the substantive matter.

The counsel, in his affidavit, held that “the whole enterprise to get me charged before a Court is just an attempt to reduce my popularity since my presence in cases does not allow them to do what they want to do and to get me off cases that will make me popular according to the proponents of this agenda”.

Donkor contended that “the arrest of my client (Nana Agradaa) at the court premises is part of the grand scheme of the proponents as the offence for which she (Nana Agradaa) was being arrested was already before the Circuit Court 10, Accra”.

According to the lawyer, the said case of Agradaa before the Accra Circuit Court 10 had been adjourned.

“That the matter in which the same prosecutor has filed a charge sheet before the court and order the arrest of the accused person (Nana Agradaa) when there is no bench warrant for her arrest was a clear interference with the due administration of justice,” Mr Donkor held.

He said the Cantonment Divisional Police, which sought to arrest Agradaa did not form part of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the locality the alleged crime was deemed to have taken place.

“The Cantonments Division does not form part of Accra and the division did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the case for which I have been charged and same cannot be used to invoke the jurisdiction of the court,” he added.