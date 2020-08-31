The media have been invited to register for the 2020 AGRF Virtual Summit taking place from Tuesday, 8 September until Friday, 11 September.

Co-hosted by the Government of Rwanda and the AGRF Partners Group[1], the theme of the Summit is “Feed the Cities, Grow the Continent: Leveraging Urban Food Markets to Achieve Sustainable Food Systems in Africa.”

In a year when food systems across the continent have been placed under pressure due to COVID-19 related lockdowns, this year’s theme is a clarion call to rethink the continent’s food system. It is vital that the industry is equipped to be efficient and resilient to support the continent’s growing urban populations.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGRF Summit will be held virtually, with registration and attendance free for all participants.

The AGRF is the world’s premier forum for African agriculture, bringing together delegates from governments, civil society, the private sector, the research community, and development partners in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward.

Highlights from this year’s summit include:

AGRF Presidential Summit: A Heads of State and Government discussion hosted by H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, to highlight strategies to strengthen food security on the continent.

Launch of the Africa Agricultural Status Report (AASR): This year’s AASR focuses on feeding Africa’s cities and outlines the opportunities, challenges, and policies required to enable African farmers and agribusinesses to serve these rapidly growing urban food markets.

The Agribusiness Deal Room: The AGRF Agribusiness Deal Room is a virtual ‘matchmaking’ platform intending to bring investors, entrepreneurs, and governments together to take practical actions and share lessons that will unlock capital and provide access to affordable finance for Small and Medium Sized enterprises (SMEs) across the agriculture and food sector. The Deal Room is expected to attract about 200 companies, 15 government delegations and 50 public and private investors exploring a wide range of investment opportunities.

Announcement of the 2020 Africa Food Prize Winner: The Africa Food Prize is the preeminent award for recognizing an extraordinary individual or institution whose contributions to African agriculture are forging a new era of sustainable food security and economic opportunity for all Africans. The award will be presented during the AGRF Presidential Summit.

GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize 2020 Winners Announcement: The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize recognizes youth with innovative and inspiring entrepreneurship ideas in agriculture.

Key Guests:

More than 100 eminent guests and VIP speakers from across public and private sector in Africa and around the globe, including:

H.E. President Paul Kagame – President of the Republic of Rwanda

H.E. Hailemariam Dessalegn – Chair, AGRF Partners Group and Former Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo – Chair, Africa Food Prize and Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat – Chairperson, African Union Commission

Dr. Agnes Kalibata – President, AGRA

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina – President, African Development Bank (AfDB)

Mr. Gilbert Houngbo – President, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

H.E. Ambassador Kip Tom – US Permanent Representative to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome

Dr. Benedict Oramah – President, Africa Export-Import Bank

Mrs. Ibukun Awosika – Chair, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Mrs. Tokunboh Ishmael – Managing Director/Co-Founder at Alitheia Capital

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem – Group Chair and CEO of DP World

Mr. Paul Polman – Co-Founder and Chair, IMAGINE

Ms. Gayle Smith – President and CEO, ONE Campaign

Key media opportunities:

All times are Central African Time

Tuesday, 8 September

1300 – 1400: Opening day press conference

1400 – 1530: Launch of the Africa Agriculture Status Report (AASR)

1600 – 1800: Opening ceremony and plenary session “Feeding the Cities: A Civic Call to Action” with city mayors

Wednesday, 9 September

1300 – 1400: Day 2 Media briefing

1600 – 1800: Plenary Session: Nutritious Food

Thursday, 10 September

1300 – 1400: Day 3 Media briefing

1400 – 1545: Launch of Africa Agriculture Trade Monitor

Friday, 11 September

1200 – 1300: Wrap up press conference and announcement of the winner of the Africa Food Prize

1300 – 1345: Agribusiness and Deal Room Results Factory

1500 – 1800: AGRF Presidential Summit and Awards Ceremonies for the Africa Food Prize and GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize

Media registration and accreditation:

Only registered media can access daily press conferences.

Please register and submit interview requests by emailing [email protected]