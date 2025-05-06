Agribusiness Expert Advocates Cash Flow Loans to Boost Farmer Productivity

Agribusiness specialist Dr. Victor Antwi has urged financial institutions, governments, and stakeholders to adopt collateral-free, cash flow-based lending models tailored to the seasonal realities of farmers.

Speaking at a recent forum, he emphasized that such reforms are critical to unlocking productivity and sustainability in Ghana’s agricultural sector, particularly for smallholders often excluded by traditional loan requirements.

“Financial institutions must design products around production cycles cereals and legumes, for instance, need at least six months before repayment becomes feasible,” Dr. Antwi said. He stressed that disbursing funds at least one month before planting begins would align with farmers’ cash flow needs, enabling timely investments in seeds, equipment, and labor.

His call reflects broader challenges in agricultural financing, where limited access to credit stifles growth for grassroots farmers. Dr. Antwi pointed to the success of the Feed the Future Ghana Mobilizing Finance in Agriculture (MFA) initiative, which mobilized over $330 million for 140,000 agribusinesses across maize, soy, shea, and cashew value chains between 2018 and 2023. The program’s focus on flexible, needs-based lending, he argued, offers a blueprint for scalable solutions.

While praising President John Mahama’s newly launched Feed Ghana Programme, Dr. Antwi cautioned against partisan interference in resource allocation. “Honest implementation is non-negotiable inputs and funds must reach farmers without political bias,” he said, urging accountability from both policymakers and beneficiaries of initiatives like Planting for Food and Jobs and the Ghana National Broiler Revitalization Project.

Dr. Antwi further advocated for policies to modernize agriculture, including incentives for private investment and technology adoption. “Sustainable food systems require empowering farmers with tools, training, and fair financing,” he noted, linking these measures to long-term food security and economic resilience.

Ghana’s agricultural sector, which employs nearly 40% of the workforce, faces persistent hurdles such as climate volatility and post-harvest losses. Cash flow-based lending models, already gaining traction in countries like Kenya and Nigeria, could mitigate risks by aligning repayments with harvest revenues. For Ghana, integrating such approaches with existing programs may prove vital to achieving the African Union’s goal of tripling intra-agricultural trade by 2030.