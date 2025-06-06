Agribusiness Expert Urges Circular Shift for Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy

Agribusiness leader Senyo Kpelly advocates redefining Ghana’s proposed 24-hour economy into a “24-hour circular economy” to ensure sustainability.

The Savannah & Sahel Commodities CEO warned that merely extending operating hours without systemic reforms would exacerbate existing waste and inefficiencies.

“If we just start running a 24-hour economy, we’re doubling the problems we already have,” Kpelly stated. “A circular model prioritizing zero waste, resource reuse, and environmental sustainability is essential.” He highlighted that over 50% of Ghana’s fresh produce spoils before reaching consumers, while $155 million in synthetic fertilizer imports contrasts with exported organic waste like poultry manure – a practice he called “economically backwards.”

Kpelly proposed integrating waste management, bioenergy, and modern transport into the initiative. “Connect regional capitals by rail to ease road pressure,” he urged, suggesting night-time recycling operations and solar-powered processing to optimize resources. “Process during day, recycle and transport at night.”

The expert recommended framing the circular economy as a 10-year national strategy with measurable targets like recycling 70% of plastic waste by 2035. “Waste from one sector must become raw material for another,” he emphasized, noting this could reduce farm input costs and boost global competitiveness.

Kpelly stressed soil health’s role in youth agricultural engagement: “Destroy soil with synthetics and you kill farming. A smart farmer is a soil expert.” He called for national consultations involving government, academia, and industry.

This approach reflects growing recognition that economic expansion in developing nations must reconcile productivity with ecological constraints through closed-loop systems.