Agribusiness Leader Calls for Industrial Overhaul of Ghana’s Agriculture Sector

Anthony Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana (CAG), has urged the government to adopt an agile system to transform the agriculture sector into an industrial powerhouse.

Speaking in an interview with an Accra-based radio station, Morrison emphasized that industrializing agriculture is key to driving economic progress, creating jobs, and supporting sustainable development.

“The heartbeat and development of every country is industrialization, and it involves the development of industries and regulating them to meet regulatory mandates,” Morrison stated. “As a country, we have reached a level where we need to adopt a system that can transform our agriculture sector in an industrial manner.”

Proposal for an Industry Development and Regulatory Authority

Morrison criticized the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) for failing to effectively lead industrial development in Ghana. He proposed the establishment of an Industry Development and Regulatory Authority to spearhead the transformation of the agriculture sector and other key industries.

“When you go to MoTI and ask for the department in charge of industry development, they tell you it’s under ‘anchor services.’ This is the heartbeat of every country, and we’ve relegated it to a sub-department,” he explained. “We need a dedicated authority to drive this agenda.”

Under this proposed authority, Morrison suggested the creation of a Raw Material Development Council. This council would be responsible for mapping out the country’s raw materials, developing commodity profiles, identifying global markets, and linking producers with buyers and factories. “This is how we should be developing the agricultural sector and other sectors in an industrial manner,” he reiterated.

Enhancing Skills and Reducing Waste

Morrison also highlighted the importance of improving the skill sets of individuals in the agriculture sector to boost productivity, reduce waste, and achieve peak efficiency. “We need to enhance the skills of our farmers and agribusiness professionals to make the sector more competitive and efficient,” he said.

Addressing Donor Funding Challenges

Commenting on former President John Mahama’s call to “reset” the agriculture sector, Morrison agreed that a complete overhaul is necessary, particularly in how donor funds are managed. He revealed that Ghana receives over $600 million annually from development partners for agriculture, but less than 50% of these funds reach the intended projects.

“We receive significant donor funding, but much of it doesn’t go into the actual work. This is a major issue that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Call for a Dedicated Agribusiness Ministry

Morrison also lamented the bureaucratic challenges faced by individuals and businesses trying to venture into agribusiness. He proposed the creation of a multi-sectorial agribusiness development authority or a dedicated ministry to streamline processes and provide focused support.

“We currently move between multiple ministries, which creates unnecessary delays and complications. A single ministry or authority dedicated to agribusiness would make a significant difference,” he said.

A Vision for Industrialized Agriculture

Morrison’s proposals underscore the need for a strategic, coordinated approach to industrializing Ghana’s agriculture sector. By focusing on raw material development, skill enhancement, and efficient use of donor funds, he believes Ghana can unlock the full potential of its agricultural resources.

“We have the resources and the talent to transform our agriculture sector into a vibrant industry. What we need now is the right system and leadership to make it happen,” Morrison concluded.

As Ghana seeks to modernize its agriculture sector, Morrison’s call for an agile, industrial-focused approach offers a roadmap for achieving sustainable growth and economic resilience.