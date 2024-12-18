Agribusiness Leaders Outline Priorities for Government to Transform Ghana’s Agro-Industrialization

In a message congratulating Mr. John Dramani Mahama on his election as President, key agribusiness groups in Ghana, including the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana (CAG), the Federation Association of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), the Ghana Vegetable Exporters and Producers Association, and the Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Body, have outlined critical areas they hope the new administration will prioritize in transforming Ghana’s agro-industrialization.

Anthony Morrison, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CAG, emphasized the importance of implementing policies to reduce food prices and improve the living standards of Ghana’s poor citizens. He urged the government to introduce measures that will lower the cost of agricultural inputs and food production. This, he believes, is essential for reducing food prices and making agriculture more accessible and affordable for all citizens.

Morrison also highlighted that agriculture is a key sector of Ghana’s economy, employing nearly 50% of the workforce and contributing significantly to the country’s GDP. For Ghana to achieve its industrialization goals, particularly the 24-hour economy agenda, he stressed the need for a new approach to agricultural development—one that focuses on harnessing the full potential of the sector.

To transform Ghana’s agricultural sector, Morrison called for the government to aggressively promote agro-industrialization by developing industries that add value to raw agricultural products. This would not only increase the competitiveness of local products in both domestic and international markets but also support the broader economic development of the country.

Creating a favorable environment for private sector investment in agriculture is another crucial area of focus. Morrison advocated for providing incentives to encourage investment in agricultural infrastructure and agro-processing industries. He emphasized that these investments would be instrumental in the growth and sustainability of the sector.

Skills development for farmers, agribusinesses, and agricultural extension agents was another key recommendation. Morrison pointed out that training programs should be developed and implemented to boost the productivity and competitiveness of those involved in the agricultural value chain.

CAG and other agribusiness stakeholders commended President Mahama for his commitment to transforming Ghana’s food systems. They expressed optimism that under his leadership, policies and initiatives will be put in place to drive growth, create jobs, and enhance the livelihoods of farmers and agribusinesses in Ghana.

As a vital player in the agricultural sector, CAG reiterated its readiness to collaborate with the new administration, providing input on policies that will foster the transformation of Ghana’s agriculture into a vibrant and competitive sector. Through these efforts, they hope to help create a more sustainable and prosperous agricultural landscape for the future of Ghana.