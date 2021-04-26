Whilst the spurting rate of digitization means widened market opportunities for businesses, digital awareness and inclusion is disproportionate across demographic groups and geographic regions.

This, thus, calls for intensified awareness creation and capacity building, especially among the youth. This sits right within Agrico Hub’s mission of providing development solutions that leverage the transformative power of digital technology to transform and sustain startups and SMEs.

As an implementing partner of the Ghana Tech Lab’s Pathway to Sustainable Employment (PaSE) program, Agrico Hub led a three-week training under the Pre-Tech program that saw over 20 girls equipped with the requisite skills in the use of digital media tools; this was meant to pave the way for the much more intensive 6-month-long digital media training. It is against this backdrop that the stakeholder engagement was held on Thursday 22nd April, 2021 at the Bonokyempem Hall in Techiman.

Organized under the theme “The Role of Digital Media in Transforming the Local Economy for Job Creation and Economic Development,” the engagement had over 40 stakeholders in attendance, including representations from the local government council, NBSSI, GIFFEC, media persons, as well as the formal and informal private sectors.

The program commenced with a brief on the local startup ecosystem of the municipality based on the ongoing GTL-initiated ecosystem mapping. Stakeholders then shared their insights on how they were leveraging digitization at their various sectors, challenges encountered and suggested solutions. In his contribution, Mr. Ansuma, the CEO of Ansuma leather works and representative of the informal sector shared his experience on how social media marketing has been of enormous benefit to his business and encouraged the onboarding of the informal sector in digital interventions.

This discussion was extended to a focused group discussion where participants were grouped according to their pillars (sectors of operations) – these pillars include Access to Market; Finance; Media; Culture; Support and Policy pillars. In these focus groups, stakeholders discussed key barriers to the digitization of their respective sectors and the policy recommendations towards bridging these barriers.

Following this, each pillar took turns to share their discussion points with the entire room. Among the key challenges raised were the cyber security risks pertaining to digital media and the high cost of internet data in the country.

The engagement concluded with each stakeholder making policy commitments they would thence uphold to support the PaSE project in particular, and facilitate digital transformation in the local ecosystem at large. A policy brief report shall be compiled from the discussion points and submitted to each stakeholder in attendance.

Agrico Hub were enthralled by the enthused commitments made by stakeholders and express our profound gratitude to everyone that made the engagement a success, and to the Ghana Tech Lab for the partnership opportunity.

Ali Eliasu

Business Development Officer

Agrico Hub