Agricultural Development Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Service Excellence at 2024 Customer Service Week

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, the Managing Director of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, has reiterated the bank’s dedication to delivering exceptional services, innovative banking solutions, and fostering strong partnerships to empower its customers and drive national growth.

Speaking at the 2024 Customer Service Week event held in Tamale, under the theme ‘Above & Beyond,’ Alhaji Yakubu-Tali emphasized the importance of customer satisfaction, stating, “Banking is not just about numbers, transactions, and profits; it is about delighting the customer throughout their journey.”

The event brought together customers from the five northern regions of Ghana, celebrating loyalty and the essential role of customer service in the banking sector. In his address, the MD acknowledged the trust and partnerships that have played a pivotal role in ADB’s growth over the years and assured customers that the bank would continue to focus on strategies that enhance service quality and welfare.

Highlighting the bank’s adherence to the Consumer Recourse Mechanism set by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Alhaji Yakubu-Tali emphasized that ADB’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. “Adhering to these guidelines reinforces our commitment to ensuring efficient complaint handling and redress processes,” he added.

The MD also stressed ADB’s commitment to safeguarding customer investments and fostering stronger banker-customer relationships, driving the bank towards achieving even greater milestones.

Mr. Michael Asigre, Zonal Director of ADB, encouraged customers to act as ambassadors for the bank, promoting its excellent services and highlighting ADB’s role in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are critical to the local economy’s growth.

Mr. Mohammed Ali, Head of Marketing and Communication at ADB PLC, revealed that the bank has introduced tailored packages designed to meet the diverse needs of customers, ranging from small-scale entrepreneurs to larger businesses.

One of ADB’s longest-serving customers in the Northern Region, Yunusah Sanuu of Hanponi Enterprise, commended the bank for over 49 years of reliable service that has contributed to the growth of his business and the creation of job opportunities for the youth. Other customers at the event also expressed their gratitude, praising ADB for its quality services and support in fostering local business development.

The event underscored ADB’s ongoing commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and the growth of the local economy.