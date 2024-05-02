Agricultural exports of Ukraine has return to pre-conflict levels

By
Xinhua
-
0
In this photo released by United Nations, a UN official of the Joint Coordination Centre carries out an inspection on board of the bulk cargo ship TQ Samsun, which traveled from Odessa, Ukraine, loaded with grain, while is anchored in the Black Sea, near the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul on July 17, 2023. (PHOTO / AP)
Ukraine’s agricultural exports via Black Sea ports have reached pre-conflict levels, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Tuesday, citing a senior diplomat.

   Since last summer, Ukraine has exported about 25 million tons of foodstuffs through the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny, said Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

   A total of 1,300 cargo vessels have departed from Ukraine since a “humanitarian corridor” was established in the Black Sea on Aug. 10, 2023, Kyslytsya said.

   According to Kyslytsya, these vessels delivered grain and other agricultural goods from Ukraine to 40 countries.

   In August 2023, Ukraine established the “humanitarian corridor” for cargo ships in the Black Sea as an alternative to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that collapsed in July of the same year.

