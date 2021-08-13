Agriculture department supports female farmers – South African minister

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development was running a number of programs aimed at ensuring women’s participation in agri-business, Minister Thoko Didiza told a webinar on Thursday.

Didiza said supporting female farmers was about strengthening the role women played in food security in the country.

She said one of the agri-business program was aimed at improving women knowledge in agriculture.

“We have started Women in Agro-processing and Agribusiness program. Through this program we want to expand women’s knowledge and entry into the agribusiness sector. We are doing this in order to ensure that support mechanisms for women in the agribusiness sector are available,” she said.

This year the department was piloting 100 women who have entered the agro-processing space.

“This pilot will ensure that we learn from our interventions as well as from the women themselves,” she said.

When it comes to markets and exports, she said there was an empowerment program which was established to assist farmers to know more about the market operations.

“It enables farmers to know what is needed by the market both in products, quality and volumes,” she said.

Every year, in August, South Africa marks Women's Month to pay tribute to the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956, in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women. Women's Month allows the government and society to focus on the right of women.