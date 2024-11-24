Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong Warns Against Violence in Eastern Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Minister for Agriculture Bryan Acheampong has issued a strong warning against any form of violence, particularly in the Eastern Region, in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

    Speaking to party supporters, Acheampong emphasized that anyone intending to stir unrest would face severe consequences, as the region is “fortified” and prepared for any disruptions.

    “Whoever wants to foment violence and cause trouble to destroy our success this election will be dealt with. The region is on lockdown, and anyone who will come here and foment violence will be given a showdown,” Acheampong stated, reinforcing the government’s commitment to maintaining peace during the elections.

    The Minister also reassured his supporters that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is confident of victory in the upcoming elections. “Every time I’ve mounted any platform, I have said that the NPP will win power in the 2024 elections, and we will not hand over power to the NDC. I reiterate that position today — we are winning the election,” he asserted.

    Acheampong’s remarks came as part of a broader message of confidence from the NPP, with the Minister affirming that strategic measures have been put in place to secure a win.

    Previous article
    Kuami Eugene Opens Up About His New Record Label, Plans for Future Growth
    Next article
    St. Augustine’s College Denies Claims of Food Shortage, Reaffirms Adequate Supplies
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    LINX Expands African Presence with New Interconnection Hub in PAIX Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that they...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    Featured Articles 0
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE