Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong Warns Against Violence in Eastern Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

Minister for Agriculture Bryan Acheampong has issued a strong warning against any form of violence, particularly in the Eastern Region, in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

Speaking to party supporters, Acheampong emphasized that anyone intending to stir unrest would face severe consequences, as the region is “fortified” and prepared for any disruptions.

“Whoever wants to foment violence and cause trouble to destroy our success this election will be dealt with. The region is on lockdown, and anyone who will come here and foment violence will be given a showdown,” Acheampong stated, reinforcing the government’s commitment to maintaining peace during the elections.

The Minister also reassured his supporters that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is confident of victory in the upcoming elections. “Every time I’ve mounted any platform, I have said that the NPP will win power in the 2024 elections, and we will not hand over power to the NDC. I reiterate that position today — we are winning the election,” he asserted.

Acheampong’s remarks came as part of a broader message of confidence from the NPP, with the Minister affirming that strategic measures have been put in place to secure a win.