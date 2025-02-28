Agriculture Poised to Lead Ghana’s Economic Recovery at National Dialogue

As Ghana navigates a challenging economic landscape, agriculture is emerging as the linchpin of the nation’s recovery strategy.

The sector, long celebrated for its resilience in the face of droughts, floods, and global crises, is set to take center stage at the upcoming National Economic Dialogue (NED). Policymakers, industry leaders, and experts will convene to explore how agriculture can drive growth, create jobs, and stabilize the economy amid mounting pressures.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy,” said Professor John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast and a key organizer of the NED. “It has consistently proven its ability to sustain livelihoods, even in the toughest times. Now, it must lead the charge in our economic recovery.”

The dialogue will focus on revitalizing traditional staples like maize, cassava, and cocoa while also promoting diversification into high-value crops suited to Ghana’s evolving climate and global market demands. Professor Gatsi emphasized that diversification is not just an option but a necessity. “We must improve what we already produce while exploring new crops that can compete internationally,” he said. “This dual approach will ensure sustainable growth and resilience.”

However, unlocking the sector’s full potential will require more than just policy shifts. Private sector investment is critical to modernizing farming practices, expanding agro-processing, and building infrastructure. “The private sector must step up,” Professor Gatsi urged. “Without their involvement, we cannot achieve the transformation needed to make Ghana’s agriculture globally competitive.”

Smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of the sector, will also be a focal point. Policies aimed at providing access to finance, technology, and training are essential to empower these farmers and boost productivity. “Supporting smallholders is not just about equity; it’s about efficiency,” Professor Gatsi noted. “When small farmers thrive, the entire sector benefits.”

Mark Badu Aboagye, CEO of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), echoed these sentiments, highlighting agriculture’s unique capacity to address multiple economic challenges. “Agriculture can reduce our reliance on imports, enhance food security, and create millions of jobs,” he said. “It’s the most sustainable path to economic stability.”

Abogye also stressed the importance of leveraging technology to make Ghanaian agricultural products more competitive on the global stage. “Innovation is key,” he said. “By adopting advanced farming techniques and improving value addition, we can move beyond raw material exports and tap into higher-value markets.”

The NED comes at a critical juncture for Ghana, with inflation, currency depreciation, and rising debt straining the economy. Agriculture’s ability to generate foreign exchange, reduce import bills, and provide employment makes it a natural focal point for recovery efforts. However, success will depend on coordinated action.

“This is not just about farming; it’s about building an ecosystem that supports the entire value chain,” Professor Gatsi explained. “From research and development to market access, every link must be strengthened.”

As the dialogue approaches, there is cautious optimism that agriculture can indeed serve as the engine of Ghana’s economic revival. With the right mix of policies, investments, and innovation, the sector could not only stabilize the economy but also lay the foundation for long-term prosperity. For a nation grappling with uncertainty, agriculture offers a beacon of hope—a reminder that even in the toughest times, growth can take root.