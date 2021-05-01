Agrihouse Foundation, a non-governmental agricultural capacity building, innovation and project management organization, on Friday, held the second AgriWoman marketplace for women in Agriculture.

The marketplace is meant for participants to exhibit and sell their products, focus on changing the perception of and consciously shape the conversation on women’s involvement in agriculture.

Madam Alberta Akosa, Executive Director of the Foundation, said the project brought together women in agric mechanization, finance, packaging, processing, and ICT for networking and experience sharing.

She said the success of the first event last month, informed the second edition, which attracted 30 women in the agric value chain from the Central, Ashanti, Northern and Greater Accra Regions.

Madam Rebecca Asantewaa, a participant, described the forum as a fine opportunity to meet other women in agric and make some sales after challenges brought about by COVID-19.

She said some challenges women in agriculture faced were transportation, post-harvest losses and lack of access to finance and called for support from government.

Some products exhibited were: local rice, brown rice, cereal mix, shea butter, honey, Juice(fruit, herbs), boots, weave products, fabrics, branding(designs), fruits and vegetables, cassava, plantain, palm nut, and garden eggs.

The participants were engaged in fun activities such as, Ludo, oware, and egg and spoon.

The organisers said the AgriWoman marketplace will be held on the last Friday of every month.