AgriWoman market place

Agrihouse Foundation, a non-governmental agricultural capacity building, innovation and project management organization, on Friday, held the second AgriWoman marketplace for women in Agriculture.

The marketplace is meant for participants to exhibit and sell their products, focus on changing the perception of and consciously shape the conversation on women’s involvement in agriculture.

Madam Alberta Akosa, Executive Director of the Foundation, said the project brought together women in agric mechanization, finance, packaging, processing, and ICT for networking and experience sharing.

She said the success of the first event last month, informed the second edition, which attracted 30 women in the agric value chain from the Central, Ashanti, Northern and Greater Accra Regions.

Madam Rebecca Asantewaa, a participant, described the forum as a fine opportunity to meet other women in agric and make some sales after challenges brought about by COVID-19.

She said some challenges women in agriculture faced were transportation, post-harvest losses and lack of access to finance and called for support from government.

AgriWoman market place
AgriWoman market place
Some products exhibited were: local rice, brown rice, cereal mix, shea butter, honey, Juice(fruit, herbs), boots, weave products, fabrics, branding(designs), fruits and vegetables, cassava, plantain, palm nut, and garden eggs.

The participants were engaged in fun activities such as, Ludo, oware, and egg and spoon.

The organisers said the AgriWoman marketplace will be held on the last Friday of every month.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleBudget preparation must be based on equity – Stakeholders
Next articleMore deaths on our roads – MTTD
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here