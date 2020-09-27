Agrihouse Foundation, an agriculture focused organization has called on stakeholders to step up efforts to promote the industry for economic growth and development.

They made the call during a two-day second edition of the Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Training and Trade Show (LiPF 2020) in Accra to identify the opportunities in livestock, poultry and fisheries, and to bridge the gap between plant and livestock production.

It was also to present to livestock, poultry and fish farmers the opportunity to meet and interact with other industry players, actors, professionals and stakeholders to discuss and showcase their products and services in the animal production.

The event was in partnership with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Ghana Poultry Project (GPP) and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on the theme: “Step Up 2020.”

Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation said the initiative had become more important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s livestock had dwindled significantly over the past two decades, thereby increasing the importation of meat products.

She said the LiPF would, therefore, supplement government’s effort and contribute immensely to creating a unique platform, where livestock, poultry and fish farmers could share experiences and have their common concerns addressed.

“We are also buoyed by government’s renewed effort to revamp the livestock and aquaculture through the introduction of the Rearing for Food and Jobs and the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs programmes and we believe as a key stakeholder, we cannot stand aloof,” she said.

Mr Kwame Asiedu Attrams, General Manager in charge of Agribusiness, Agricultural Development Bank said the agricultural sector was the only sector that showed resilience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assured stakeholders of the Bank’s commitment to providing financial support to ensure that the sector thrived.

Madam Carianne De Boer, Chief of Party, USDA GPP urged the Government to take advantage of opportunities presented by the rapid global economic changes, including the agribusiness sector to accelerate self-sufficiency.

Mr Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development said the trade show was a step in the right direction for the development of the animal production sector.

He said the initiative was in line with government’s “Rearing for Food and Jobs and Aquaculture for Food and Jobs” programmes and assured of their support.

“Let me assure you of government’s unwavering commitment to resourcing and supporting aquaculture to climb. This is because we acknowledge its capacity to create more jobs and consequently improve the livelihood of people across the country,” Mr Cudjoe said.