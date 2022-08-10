Agrihouse’s 1House, 1Garden initiative gets USAID support

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Feed the Future initiative has provided financial support to Agrihouse Foundation’s 1Household, 1Garden (1H1G) initiative.

The new project is through the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa’s (AGRA) Ghana Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (GIAT) program.

A statement issued by Agrihouse Foundation and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the 1H1G initiative would be implemented in 17 districts in the Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East Regions.

It said it would train 2,000 households and 10 public schools on backyard farming and organic compost preparation with beneficiaries receiving trays of vegetable seedlings, seeds, gardening tools, organic fertilisers, and pesticides.

The statement said the partnership would enable rural smallholder farmers, especially vulnerable women farmers in the four northern regions of Ghana boost local food production.

It said it would also mitigate the adverse impacts of current global food shocks and food price volatilities, and enhance household food and nutrition security.

The project, the statement said, would increase the incomes of smallholder farmer households by enhancing their capacity to better prepare for and adapt to shocks and stresses.

AGRA, founded in 2006, is an African-led, African-based organisation that seeks to catalyse agriculture transformation in Africa.

It is focused on putting smallholder farmers at the centre of the continent’s growing economy by transforming agriculture from a solitary struggle to survive in farming as a business that thrives.

USAID is the world’s premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results.

On behalf of the American people, it promotes and demonstrates democratic values abroad, and advances a free, peaceful, and prosperous world.

In support of America’s foreign policy, USAID leads the U.S. Government’s international development and disaster assistance through partnerships and investments that save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises and progress beyond assistance.

Agrihouse Foundation is a non-governmental agricultural social impact, capacity building, innovation, and project management organisation with special focus on changing the perception of, and consciously shaping the conversation on agriculture through the promotion of people-impact initiatives and programmes for students, women, farmers, farming associations, agribusinesses and the entire actors within the value chain.