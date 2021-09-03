AgriTrak launched to improve agribusiness for sustainable livelihoods

Two sister organizations, OAK foundation and AP OAK have launched AgriTrak, a training Programme to improve agribusiness and help citizens achieve sustainable livelihoods.

The training is being carried out in partnership with the University of Ghana College of Basic and Applied Sciences School of Agriculture / Livestock and Poultry Research Centre (LIPREC)

Ms Portia Agyei Yeboah, Founder of OAK Foundation said AgriTrak was a flexible facilitated but self-paced programme developed by AP OAK and LIPREC to provide current and prospective agripreneurs, and farm managers with alternative study models for farm set-up and management.

She said it was a practical, competency-based farm skills training and advisory programme which provided the stepping blocks to securing an alternative livelihood in production of Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture and Horticulture.

Ms Yeboah said AgriTrak would assist young persons to develop and grow their agricultural skills to secure jobs in the sector.

She said the programme was tailor-made for people from all walks of life including fresh graduates, retirees or pensioners, potential retirees or pensioners, current and aspiring farm managers, current and aspiring farmworkers, potential agribusiness investors and unemployed young persons.

Thus, AgriTrak would deliver real impact and change in the participant and their agribusiness enterprise.

Mr Albert Eliason, Director of AP OAK said the programme would not only be accessible to financially sound people but also, vulnerable groups like women or female ex-convicts.

He said the training had been designed to equally bring developmental benefits such as the turning of refuse dumps into backyard gardens.

The programme, he said, would groom beneficiaries to build capacities for the market and also help them locate the right market for their produce.

He said the training would be carried out every month and this month’s schedule would start from Monday, September 6, 2021 to Friday, September 10, 2021.

The training for September would be on Micro-livestock (rabbit and grass cutter) production and vegetable production.

He said the programme would be open to everyone in and beyond the country and there would be online sessions for those far away.

However, practical sessions would only be done at the LIPREC premises.

The Director said accommodation would be made available both on and outside the LIPREC premises at an affordable price.

He said participants should have some level of control over the English language since the facilitators would mostly carry out the training in English.

At the end of the training, participants would be issued certificates of competency.

Dr Leonard Adjorlolo, Director of LIPREC said academia industry partnerships were important because it promoted knowledge transfer.

He said through such partnerships, innovations and discoveries were passed on to end users.

Dr Adjorlolo said the partnership with OAK had been fruitful and they were expectant for more feedback from industry participants to improve on their partnerships and joint activities.

He was hopeful that people would come to subscribe to the programme and reap all the immense benefits that came with it.