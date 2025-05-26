AgriUnity in Action: ISP Africa Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Landmark Symposium on Sustainable Agriculture

May 23, 2025 – The Incorporated Society of Planters (ISP) Africa Chapter marked its 1st Anniversary with a high-profile Symposium in Accra, Ghana, under the theme: “AgriUnity: Empowering Sustainable Agriculture in Africa.” The two-day event brought together over 100 participants from Malaysia, the US, UAE, srael and Nigeria, and Ghana, fostering collaboration and innovation in Africa’s agricultural sector.

Day One: Setting the Stage for Growth

The symposium kicked off on Thursday, May 22, with welcome remarks from Afolabi Fatai,

Vice Chairman of ISP Africa and Managing Director of Foremost Development Services, who emphasized the need for unity and innovation in transforming Africa’s agribusiness landscape.

Attendees were treated to product presentations from key partners and exhibitors, including; Besteel-Malaysia, Boilermech-Malaysia, Jasa Aman-Malaysia, Teco Group-Nigeria, Kingoya Enterprise-Malaysia, Airel-Malaysia, Pan-African Equipment Group-UEA, Humibox-Malaysia, Aya Grow-Ghana and Netafim-Israel showcasing cutting-edge solutions to enhance productivity and sustainability in farming.

Day Two: Government Backing & Policy Insights

The second day featured high-level keynote addresses, including:

– Ghana’s Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Cassiel Ato Baah Forson

(represented by his **Economic Adviser, SA-AD Iddrisu, PhD), who highlighted the government’s commitment to agricultural financing and economic resilience.

– John Dumelo, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, speaking on behalf of Minister Eric Opoku, reinforced Ghana’s dedication to sustainable farming practices and food security.

A Call for Continental Collaboration

With participants spanning from different countries, the symposium underscored the importance of cross-border partnerships in driving Africa’s agricultural revolution. Discussions centered on technology adoption, policy alignment, and private-sector investment to empower smallholder farmers and agribusinesses.

On the sidelines of the event, Dr. Shernal Perera, Chairman of the ISP Africa Chapter and MD of Agrinexus International, granted

an exclusive interview, shedding light on the organization’s strategic vision for capacity building, technology transfer, and attracting foreign investment.

Bringing Global Expertise to African Agriculture

Dr. Perera emphasized the core objective of the ISP Africa Chapter: to import foreign expertise to bolster local capabilities. “We are trying to bring in foreign expertise in order for us to now capacity build,” Dr. Perera stated. “Giving modern technology for your farmers in order for them to understand how to increase their yields.” He highlighted the urgent need to embrace new technologies in the face of environmental pressures to boost yields and improve production.

A significant portion of this expertise, he explained, comes from the ISP itself, an organization with a rich 106-year history. “All their experience on what they have done in Malaysia, what they have done in Indonesia,

what they have done in countries abroad, can now be brought to countries in Africa,” Dr. Perera affirmed. This transfer of knowledge is expected to significantly benefit African farmers and agricultural professionals.

Professional Development and Sustainable Practices

Beyond direct knowledge transfer, the ISP Africa Chapter is committed to offering pathways for professional development. “More importantly, they can also now have professional degrees, so they can do a diploma course, they can do a licensure, or they can even do a masters or PhD,” Dr. Perera revealed. This access to formal education aims to equip African professionals with the skills needed to implement good practices and sustainable agricultural development.

When questioned about tailoring these international approaches to Africa’s unique

climate change challenges, Dr. Perera stressed the importance of adaptation and collaboration. “The problem has always been and will always be improvement,” he said. “How do you improve yourself, to challenge the pressures that you are having from the environment?”

“Agri-Unity”: A Collective Approach to Progress

Dr. Perera unveiled the ISP Africa Chapter’s guiding principle: “Agri-Unity.” This slogan underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering collaboration among African nations. “What we are trying to do is get countries in Africa to come together, unite and share your experiences in this platform,” he explained.

The symposium itself served as a testament to this collaborative spirit, featuring a diverse range of exhibitors. “We’ve also brought in experts, as you see from our exhibitors, they’re all best in class,” Dr. Perera noted, listing “best equipment makers, they are the

best millers, the best refiners.” The presence of such industry leaders, he believes, allows African countries to directly benefit from their specialized knowledge.

De-risking Investments and Driving Growth

A critical component of the ISP Africa Chapter’s strategy involves attracting foreign investment into the African agricultural sector. Recognizing the inherent risks, Dr. Perera highlighted the presence of key partners like Lloyds of London, an insurance agent, at the symposium. “What we’ve also managed to do now is bring foreign funds into Africa,” he stated. “Of course, it needs to be protected. It needs to be de-risked.”

De-risking these projects is paramount, according to Dr. Perera, as it builds investor confidence and encourages capital flow. “Only then you have capital coming into the market and they’re confident that they will get their returns,” he asserted. “Only with that we can now push the agriculture industry.” He concluded by reiterating the foundational

formula for progress: “by coming together, that’s how we are basically going to push this forward.”

In an exclusive interview, Christian Foli, Chairman of the Ghana Chapter of the International Society of Professionals (ISP), shared insights on the growing membership drive and the organization’s vision to bridge the gap between poverty and prosperity through structured agricultural development.

Q: Tell us a bit about the Ghana initiative. How has it been so far?

Christian Foli: Well, the membership drive for ISP has been very encouraging. The attendance we’ve recorded here today is surprising—we have more than twice the number of participants we initially invited. If we hadn’t closed registration early, even more people would have joined. This overwhelming response makes my work easier because it

shows strong interest, allowing us to quickly form a branch and begin activities aimed at serving as a bridge between poverty and prosperity.

Q: What’s the level of collaboration between ISP and key stakeholders at the moment?

Christian Foli: At the moment, we are just beginning to establish connections, but the effects of these partnerships will soon be felt. We were particularly encouraged by the Deputy Minister’s assurance of full government support. This collaboration is crucial for our initiatives to succeed.

Q: How do you intend to capitalize on this support to introduce impactful programs, such as food security and agricultural development?

Christian Foli: For us, this chapter is about driving change—transforming agriculture into a structured industry that benefits everyone

in the value chain. We are committed to initiatives that ensure prosperity reaches farmers, agribusinesses, and consumers alike.

Q: Any final words for the public?

Christian Foli; I want to assure everyone that this is just the beginning. ISP Ghana is here to foster real transformation, and with the support of our members and the government, we will make a lasting impact. Thank you.

The ISP Ghana Chapter continues to mobilize professionals and stakeholders to drive sustainable agricultural and economic growth in the country.

Closing Thoughts:

As ISP Africa looks ahead, the symposium has set a strong foundation for AgriUnity—a collective push towards a greener, more prosperous agricultural future for the

continent.

By Kingsley Asiedu