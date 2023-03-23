Agumenu files nomination for NDC Ketu North Primaries

Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu has filed nomination to contest the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu North Constituency.

The NDC has picked May 13, this year, to elect Presidential and Parliamentary candidates to lead the Party into the 2024 general election.

Dr Agumenu, speaking after filing his nomination, promised to work hard to better the lives of the youth, women and elderly in the Constituency if given the nod to lead the Party.

He said the special mission to build on the existing legacy in the Constituency remained his priority and called on the delegates to support his vision by voting for him.

“We wish to inform our teaming supporters that Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu has successfully filed his nomination to contest the Parliamentary Primaries to lead the charge in retaining the Ketu North Parliamentary Seat for the National Democratic Congress.

“This, we believe is the time to even remain more resolute and focused in building upon the existing legacy as we work for a total victory, not only for ourselves but for the teaming youth, women, men and the elderly whose future and livelihoods are the heartbeat of Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu,” he said.

He thanked the hundreds of delegates who called to congratulate him and those who accompanied and stayed with him throughout the process.

“Your hard work and resolve will not be forgotten, especially when our efforts are crowned with victory on 13th May,2023 and subsequently on December,7,2024 when John Dramani Mahama is elected President and Dr. Agumenu, your Member of Parliament,” he added.