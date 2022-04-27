Agya Poku Charity Foundation appeals for support

The Agya Poku Charity Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, located at Apatrapa, in the Kwadaso Municipality has appealed to the government and private organisations to support their quest to cater for the under privileged children under its care.

The organisation which has been catering for the homeless and orphans for over a decade now, currently has a total of 30 children under its care.

Mr Aduse Poku, Head of the Charity Foundation made the appeal when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the orphanage to find out the challenges facing the inmates in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic hardships facing the nation.

Mr. Aduse Poku, said the Foundation had over the years survived on donations from individuals and organizations to cater for the inmates.

He said the global pandemic and its subsequent economic hardships had directly affected their operations and the support they hitherto use to get from individuals and groups has become a challenge.

“Over the years, we have been depending on donations from individuals and groups but since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not get it as we used to, and it has become a big challenge for us because we have 30 children under our care,” he said.

According to him, many private orphanage homes largely depend on donations from individuals and groups, adding that “since they were not coming, our operations had been badly affected.

He, therefore, called on individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the organisation to help cater for the children.