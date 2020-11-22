The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government will prosecute anyone who sought to perpetuate fraud in the Agyapa Deal, Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the NDC, has said.

Speaking at a mini rally at Bosomkyekye in the Asante Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region, Mr Mahama said all those who had being paid some money in the Agyapa Deal would be made to refund it, otherwise they would apply the Special Prosecutor’s recommendations.

The Presidential Candidate said his next Government would deal ruthless with any act of corruption.

He promised the chiefs and people of Bosomkyekye that when given the mandate by Ghanaians on December 7, he would establish a community day senior high school for them.

Mr Mahama on day-two of his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, addressed similar mini rallies in Asawase Constituency, Kenkenso in the Offinso North Constituency, at Ejura in the Ejura Constituency, at Jamasi in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency and Mampongten in the Kwabre Constituency.

At each mini rally, Mr Mahama kept appealing to Ghanaians to vote the NDC back into power for it to continue its good works.

In Asawase, he assured Ghanaians that his next Government would maintain and improve upon the free senior high school (SHS), adding that the double track system would be phased out within one year of his assumption of office.

At Kenkenso, he assured the people that his next administration would establish a tomato processing factory.

He said his next government would set-up a farm mechanisation centre with facilities such as tractors in the Constituency to meet the needs of farmers.

At Ejura, six supporters of the NDC died when the cargo truck on which they were travelling to a mini rally at Ejura was involved in an accident on the Frante-Ejura road.

Fifty others sustained various degrees of injury and are currently receiving treatment at the Ejura Government Hospital.

Mr Mahama together with Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman, Prof Joshua Alabi, the National Campaign Manager, and Mr Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Party, visited the 50 injured persons, currently on admission at the Ejura Government Hospital.