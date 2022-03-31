Agyapa Royalty Transaction Case: ECOWAS Court To Deliver Judgement July 13

The ECOWAS Court of Justice will on July 13, this year deliver its verdict in respect of Ghana’s Agyapa Royalty Transaction.

The court gave the date after lawyers in the case have addressed it.

Transparency International and Ghana Anti- Corruption Coalition and Ghana Integrity Initiative, all civil society organisations went to the court in December 2020, praying it to halt the Agyapa Royalty deal in Parliament and investigate the deal which they alleged is bereft with corrupt acts.

Mrs Dorothy Afriyie Ansah, Chief State Attorney who represented Ghana said the Agyapa transaction did not reveal any acts of corruption as alleged by the plaintiffs in the matter.

Mrs Ansah pointed that that Transparency International has no capacity to bring about such a suit because it is an international organisation whose capacity has to be determine under Ghanaian laws.

In the case of the two other organisations, she said they were registered under the laws of Ghana.

The Chief State Attorney prayed the court to dismiss the suit as same was frivolous, without any merit and a complete waste of time.

She said Ghana has no intention of throwing away her gold and that the Agyapa transaction seeks to monetized Ghana’s gold to benefit Ghanaians.

She said royalties of government of Ghana were paid into the Consolidated fund and same does not go to any politically motivated persons.

She said Ghana was expected to make about $500 million, and monies accruing would be floated on Ghana and UK Stock Exchange.