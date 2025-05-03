Agyapong Allies Condemn Abronye’s Remarks as Divisive in NPP Rift

Supporters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong have rebuked Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye for comments they claim undermine party cohesion, urging unity ahead of the 2028 elections.

The backlash follows Abronye’s Friday appearance on Wontumi Radio, where he targeted Agyapong in a critique described by allies as inflammatory and counterproductive.

In a statement, Agyapong’s camp labeled Abronye’s remarks “regrettable and disappointing,” stressing the need for disciplined dialogue among party members. “While we have forgiven the comments, such language fractures the unity essential for our collective success. Our focus must remain on defeating the NDC, not internal divisions,” the group asserted. They appealed for calm, discouraging retaliatory actions and reaffirming Agyapong’s commitment to “peace and discipline.”

The exchange highlights simmering tensions within the NPP as it navigates post-election strategizing. Analysts note that internal discord, particularly between factions aligned with potential presidential contenders, risks diluting efforts to reclaim power in 2028. Agyapong, a vocal figure during the 2023 primaries, retains a significant support base advocating for grassroots-driven leadership.

Ghana’s political history shows that intra-party disputes, if unchecked, often embolden opposition gains. The NPP’s ability to reconcile competing ambitions while projecting solidarity will likely influence its electoral viability. With the National Democratic Congress (NDC) capitalizing on governance critiques, the NPP faces mounting pressure to present a cohesive front. While robust debate is inherent in democratic processes, the line between constructive criticism and divisive rhetoric remains precarious, testing the party’s resilience in a polarized climate.