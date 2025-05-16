Agyapong Criticizes Mahama’s Handling of Gold Board Controversy

Former MP Kennedy Agyapong has condemned President Mahama’s response to the Ghana Gold Board scandal involving acting CEO Sammy Gyamfi, stating he would have immediately dismissed the official if he were president.

Speaking at Central University’s leadership forum, Agyapong referenced the viral video showing Gyamfi handing cash to evangelist Nana Agradaa: “The evidence demanded swift action, not prolonged deliberation.” The former lawmaker argued this reflects systemic favoritism eroding meritocracy in public appointments.

Agyapong expanded his critique to broader governance issues, alleging political connections now determine national service placements. “Qualified graduates must lobby politicians for decent postings,” he claimed, warning this compromises institutional competence.

The Gold Board controversy has raised legal questions under Ghana’s Foreign Exchange Act, with critics accusing the administration of lax accountability. President Mahama’s office issued a caution but took no disciplinary action against Gyamfi, fueling ongoing debates about ethical standards in government.