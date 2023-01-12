Agyare Group of Companies donate to Royal Seed Orphanage Home

Pacific Aide, a subsidiary under Agyare Group of companies has donated items worth hundreds of cedis to the Royal Seed Orphanage at Kwaw Bondzie in the Awutu- Senya-West District.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, assorted drinks and an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the company, the items were to support the orphanage to give the children hope and encourage them to aspire for greatness.

Mr Stephen Ofosu Agyare, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agyare Group of Companies, after the donation told journalists the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to give back to society, especially the less privileged within its catchment area.

He urged individuals and organisations to give back to society and celebrate with the less privileged on any occasion to put smiles back on their faces.

Ms Naomi Esi Amoah, CEO of Royal Seed Orphanage, received the items and thanked the company for the kind gesture.

According to her, Agyare Group of Companies has consistently supported the home which accommodates day old babies and adults with different form of disabilities as well aa children with special needs, for years.

Ms Amoah indicated that the home had produced Senior High School (SHS) levers, university graduates and vocational trainees and expressed her appreciation to organizations and individuals who had over the years supported them.

She appealed to other benevolent individuals and organizations to help the home in kind and in cash to enable it to adequately cater for the orphans.