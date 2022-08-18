GHALCA Top 6: Agyemang-Badu makes cameo for Great Olympics in defeat against Bechem United

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has made his debut appearance for Accra Great Olympics as they lost 5-4 on penalties against Bechem United in this year’s Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 6 tournament.

The former Udinese midfielder came on for Emmanuel Akesseh in the 58th minute of a highly enthralling scoreless spectacle at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The game ended scoreless after 90 minutes, but it was the Hunters who prevailed in the penalty shootouts against the 10-man Great Olympics.

Bechem United, who placed second in last season’s league, started the game on the front foot and nearly went ahead in the 20th minute, but Emmanuel Annor’s effort struck the post.

It was an entertaining opening half hour, but Great Olympics were very lively upfront and looked the more likely side to take the lead.

Despite their dominance, Great Olympics were reduced to 10 men after a reckless tackle by Abdul Razak Yussif on the stroke of halftime.

The second half started at a slow pace, but it was Great Olympics who looked the most likely to score the first goal.

Bechem United couldn’t make their advantage for most of the second half as they barely threatened goalkeeper Ismaila Seidu.

Jamaldeen Haruna nearly opened the scoring for Great Olympics in the 80th minute, but his header from close range went wide.

Both sides failed to score in regulation time as the game went to penalties, which Bechem United won to progress.

Medeama SC would take on Berekum Chelsea in the second match of the tournament on Thursday.