Former Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender, Edward Agyemang Duah has challenged spiritual doctors who think he owes them during his footballing days, hence the attribution to his present condition to provide a proof for that.

The player who is currently recovering from a stroke since 2012 said when he felt sick there were rumors that he did not pacify his spiritual doctors after his play days hence the stroke he was suffering from but rubbished the claims and challenged any spiritual doctor to counter his claim.

He however admitted that he visited some spiritualists at the beginning of his career with a second division club but never did that when he joined the premier league sides.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, the player who also played for AshGold and Asante Kotoko explained that he had returned from the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence at Prampram to make inquiries about taking up a coaching course and was suddenly hit with the illness.

“I went to Prampram to enquire about License C coaching course because I had a sponsor who was ready to sponsor all my coaching course but unfortunately, my quest to become a coach never materialized due to my sudden predicament,” he said.

Agyemang Duah who was a member of the renowned 64 Battalion of the Accra Hearts of Oak said he hanged his boots in 2002 but did a little coaching at Oda after having his basic training at the Kaneshie Sports Complex (Azumah Nelson Sports Complex.

