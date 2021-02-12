Mr Kwadwo Agyenim-Boateng, a former Member of the Council of State was on Friday re-elected to represent the chiefs and people of the Bono Region at the Council of State for the second time.

In an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission, Mr Boateng, 77, won by 15 votes, out of the 24 valid votes cast to beat his other contenders.

Dr George Adjei-Henneh, an educationist and lecturer also secured five votes, while Okokyeredom Sekyi Ako II, the Paramount Chief of Drobo Traditional Area obtained three votes.

Both Mr Dominc Adu-Gyimah, a 42-year-old teacher and Mr Kwabena Boahen, 42, an agronomist, had no vote.

Delegates were made of up two representatives each selected from 12 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Agyenim-Boateng thanked the delegates and the people of the region for the confidence they had reposed in him and assured them that he would work for the interest of the region at the Council.