AH Hotel elevated

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has elevated AH Hotel and Conference in Accra to a three-Star Hotel.

This follows the expansion of facilities at the Hotel and the offering of quality hospitality services to clients.

The Hotel, which originally was operating with a license from the GTA as a provider of hospitality services in the 2-star category, now has a license to operate as a three-star hotel.

AH Hotal was established in 2017 as part of the JOSPONG Group of Companies.

It has 75 guestrooms with state-of-the-art equipment.

A press release announcing the elevation described the Hotel as the best locations for local and international conferences, from small get-togethers to significant conventions, with two unique language translation systems outfitted with the best audibility technology and capable of handling up to four languages simultaneously.

“Our primary business goal is to maximize Conferencing and leisure time. We have one of the biggest lobbies among the 3-star hotels category in the country. As a result, despite only receiving a three-star rating, we distinguish ourselves from our competitors. We provide service that is comparable to that of four- to five-star hotels,” it said.