Ahafo Ano South-West NPP Parliamentary Aspirant supports Inter Circuit Gala Games

Madam Adwoa Adutwumwaa Boadi, Ahafo Ano South-West New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant, has paid a courtesy visit to the ongoing Ghana Education Service (GES) Inter Circuit Games Competitions for schools within the district.

A statement issued by Mr Emmanuel Nkrumah-Fotiah, the Head of Communications for Madam Adwoa Adutwumwaa Boadi’s Campaign, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said she graced the event with inspiring message for the teaming youth present, and donated assorted items such as trophies, gold medals, footballs and books for winners, second and third placed schools and as well as best players of the competitions.

Madam Adwoa Adutwumwaa Boadi reiterated that the sporting competitions among the school children was in line with her vision on unearthing talents among the youth through sports in the Constituency.

She further encouraged more of these disciplines to go on within the constituency for a brighter future for their youth.