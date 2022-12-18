Ahafo Homecoming Festival: Zambian tycoon to visit Bechem

The Chairman of African Union Holdings and a business tycoon, Mr. James Ndambo shall visit Ghana from 16th December to 18th December 2022. As part of his tour in the Country, he shall pay a courtesy call on the people of the Ahafo Region. The tycoon will honour a durbar at a fitting launch of ‘MY HOMETOWN PROJECT’ in Ghana at the Forecourt of Bechem Community Centre on Saturday, 17th December 2022.

The holy grail of this salient project is to connect with inhabitants of various societies including Traditional, Political and Religious leaders to work hand in hand to ensure total development. The Zambian business mogul is highly committed to help Ghana in diverse ways of which the Ahafo Region is not an exception.

Mr. James Ndambo in collaboration with the two most powerful Institutions, Kings Innovations Group and Diaspora African Forum are very determined to facilitate hard and soft infrastructure in Ghana particularly, Ahafo Region. The natives of Ahafo, Home, and Abroad are all expected to grace the occasion and make it colorful.

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong