    Politics

    Ahafo NDC Women Gear Up for 2024 Elections with Charity Gardiner’s Support

    By: News Desk

    Date:

    Ahafo Regional Women’s Organiser, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mrs. Charity Gardiner, has donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to Constituency Women’s Organisers, and members of the various women working committees at all levels within the region.

    The donation, which included NDC-branded clothes, T-shirts, scarves, aprons, books, and megaphones, aims to empower the women’s organisers and bolster the 2024 campaign efforts in the various constituencies.

    Speaking in an interview with the media after the donation, Mrs. Gardiner explained that she and her deputies had supported the women’s wing of the party by devising ways and organizing programmes to empower them ahead of the general election.

    “This donation is aimed at empowering our hard-working women to campaign effectively for our Flagbearere and parliamentary candidates across all the various constituencies.

    As I have said already, the broader goal of the women’s wing is to support the regional, constituency, and branch executives to secure all the parliamentary seats in the Ahafo region come December 7 and also win the presidential polls,” the Ahafo Regional Women’s Organiser said.

    Some of the Constituency Women’s Organisers who spoke with journalists thanked Mrs. Gardiner for her timely and kind donation, which they believed would boost their confidence and morale going into the 2024 general election.

    “Branding is very important in election campaigns, and with these beautifully designed T-shirts, scarfs, aprons, and clothes, moving into homes, drinking and chop bars, churches, market centers, and other places to campaign will be very smooth.

    Nobody will ask you who are you and which political party you are coming from because the NDC-branded paraphernalia will make one out of the multitude,” one of them added.

    Donations

    By: Kwadwo BUABENG

    News Desk
    News Deskhttps://newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Electoral Commission

