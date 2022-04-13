Ahafo regional Lands Commission inaugurated

Mr Benito Owusu- Bio, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has inaugurated the Ahafo regional Lands Commission with a call on stakeholders to visit the office for all land-related issues.

The Deputy Minister reiterated the Government’s decision to decentralize government initiatives to ease operational work and urged the public to embrace the policies for effective and efficient service delivery.

This was in a statement from the Communication Unit of Lands Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said Article 260(1) of the 1992 constitution provided that “the Lands Commission shall have a branch in each region for the performance of the functions specified in article 258 of the constitution.”

Among the functions was to facilitate the acquisition of land on behalf of the Government and establish standards and regulate survey and mapping of the country

Nana Ansah Adu –Baah, Omanhene of Yamfo and President of Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, expressed gratitude to the Government and management of the Commission for bringing their services closer to the people of Ahafo to ensure efficient and effective land administration in the region.

He urged stakeholders and the public to live in harmony and cooperate with the Commission in the Region to ensure an effective Land Administration System.

Mr James Dadson, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, commended the traditional leaders and tasked the staff of the Commission to work diligently to provide efficient and quality services to the people to earn their trust.

Mr Alex Quaynor, Chairman of the Lands Commission, said the office would start operations in a digital environment to achieve speed and reduce the usual delays associated with the processing of documents in a manual environment.

He also entreated members of staff to collaborate with the key stakeholders and other agencies to foster development in the Region.

Mr Joseph Abakah Arthur, the Acting Ahafo Regional Lands Officer, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and assured them that the team would deliver customer satisfactory services to the citizens.