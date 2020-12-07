Mr. Evans Opoku-Bobie, Ahafo Regional Minister, on Monday commended the security operatives for their immense support in ensuring peace at the polling stations in the region.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he had voted at the Health Management Block ‘A’ Polling Station at Goaso in the Asunafo North constituency, and the regional capital, that no unpleasant incident occurred in the region.

“We express our gratitude to the security operatives for exhibiting professionalism since voting started,” Mr. Opoku-Bobie stated, and urged the electorate yet to vote to do so and endeavour to leave the polling stations after voting.