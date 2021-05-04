Mr George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, has appealed to governments of South Africa and Denmark to connect the Ahafo Region to investors to push socio-economic growth and development of the area.

He said Ahafo had huge economic potentials which could be tap and harness to benefit the Region and the two countries.

Mr Boayke made the appeal when he paid a courtesy calls on Mrs Grace Jeanet Mason, the South African High Commissioner and Mr Tom Norring, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana in Accra.

According to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the meetings were of part of efforts to promote investment opportunities, and establish bilateral relations between Ahafo, the High Commission and the Danish Embassy.

The meetings, the statement added, further highlighted on new economic cooperation, and specifically strengthened relationship between Mr Norring, who was part of the European Union (EU) 2020 Election observers deployed to the Ahafo.

On her part, Mrs Mason said South Africa cherished her longstanding relationship with Ghana and assured that the High Commission would continue to strength its educational partnership for the benefit of the two countries.

“The South Africa’s commitment towards the human resource development of Ghana through easy access to the educational institutions in South Africa remains unwavering,” she said,

Mrs Mason added “the High Commission would do her best to link the region to the South African Investment Promotion Agencies”.

Mr Norring who also acknowledged the strong bilateral ties between Ghana and Denmark gave the assurance that the Danish Government would continue to work to enhance the existing strong cooperation with Ghana for mutual benefit.