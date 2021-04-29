The Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region has been adjudged the best Municipality in proactive disclosure of information on selected projects under the second Assurance Report of CoST Sekondi/Takoradi.

The Municipality was part of eight procuring entities assessed under the Infrastructure Transparency Initiative, which saw the Yabiw CHPS compound emerged as a project with maximum information disclosure to project beneficiaries.

Mrs Henrietta Mary Eyison during the first ordinary General Assembly meeting of the second session of the eighth Assembly said the Ministry of Local Government and Development Partners selected the Yabiw Community as the beneficiary Community under the cash for work sub-components of the Green project.

The Assembly also enrolled on the GIZ Governance for Inclusive Development to improve upon the internally generated fund of the Municipality.

Mrs Eyison said the Assembly performed well in revenue mobilization, generating more than GHC11.2 million from all revenue sources as against the estimated budget of 12 million cedis, representing 87.64 per cent.

The Assembly also began consultation on its Medium-Term Development Plan.

She said Social interventions such as LEAP, help for persons with disability, and NHIA registration were on course.

Mrs Eyison announced the upgrading of some roads network in the Municipality.

The Municipality during the period also received two new KG blocks to improve early Child hood education.

Meanwhile, fumigation exercise was carried out in schools to ensure protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health facilities within the Municipality also ensured strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols with 2,267 persons vaccinated.

“I encourage all faith-based Organization, the media and all Ghanaians to support the exercise of public Vaccination…it will not change your DNA, neither will it cause infertility nor serve as a tracking device in your body,” the MCE added.

The agriculture sector of the Municipality had its fair share of Vaccination, pest controls, the provision of certified seeds and the establishment of piggeries, among others.

Mrs Eyison said, ” Let us be mindful that our collaborative effort towards the fight against the COVID-19 has seen the successes…let continue to forge ahead to completely eradicate it.”