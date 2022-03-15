Ahanta West MCE Lauds Gov’t For Carrying Out Social Intervention Policies

Mr John Agyare, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ahanta West in the Western Region, has lauded the government’s determination to carry through its social interventions and flagship programmes.

He noted that the flagship programmes such as the one district – one factory (1D1F), the agricultural development policy of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), and the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy among others have brought employment and improved the living conditions of people.

He said the introduction of Oil Palm as a cash crop in the Ahanta West under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) was to improve the economic wellbeing of the people.

According to him, “what is required of us is to commit ourselves individually and collectively to ensure that we increased our commitment to all these Government programmes so as to obtain the maximum benefits from such initiatives.”

Mr Agyare, who made the remarks in an interview with the GNA, noted that education remained an important tool for fighting poverty and securing the lives of the future generation.

He said in that regard the government saw a lot of wisdom in providing free and quality education to Ghanaian children through the Free Senior High School policy which was now in its sixth year of implementation.

He said the government was committed to promoting the policy and would continuously improve on its implementation by dealing with the current challenges associated with it.

“Ghanaians must understand that the future of our country rests in the hands of these children and the best we can do to secure this future is to give them the opportunity to be educated,” he added.

Mr Agyare indicated that the commitment of the Akufo-Addo led government in improving the Free Senior High School policy was amply demonstrated by the introduction of various strategies over the years including the double-track system.

He announced that the Ahanta West Municipality performance at the BECE kept improving, noting that in 2018 it recorded 65 per cent, which moved to 85 per cent in 2019 and 94.8 per cent in 2020.

He expressed the optimism that this year’s performance would show another improvement and congratulated the Municipal Education Directorate, teachers, parents and all other stakeholders for their contributed to the achievement.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to continue in that spirit to ensure a better future for students in the Municipality.

However, he said illegal mining continued to threaten the environment in the area even though the government was committed to improving the activities of small-scale miners through the community mining initiative.

Mr Agyare called on the people, especially the youth, to take advantage of the initiative so as to rid the rivers of the current level of pollution and also urged the traditional leaders to collaborate effectively with the Assembly to bring order to the operations of the youth who were in such illegal business.

He called on them to eschew activities that would divide the municipality and forge ahead in unity to enhance the development of the area.

He urged them to use tried and tested traditional means of resolving differences as well as modern legal processes to resolve issues, especially the numerous chieftaincy conflicts, within the Municipality.

The MCE appealed to the residents to see themselves as one people with a common destiny and for that matter use their individual talents, energy and skills to support the growth and development of the area.