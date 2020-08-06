Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ahanta West Constituency has donated 66 sewing machines to apprentices who have completed their training in dressmaking in the Ahanta West Municipality.

Speaking at a short ceremony to make the presentation, Mr Kum said the youth in the informal sector needed to benefit from some interventions to improve on their lives just as their counterparts were doing in the formal sector with the Free SHS programme.

He said it was untrue that apprenticeships and acquisition of trade skills were for those who could not continue with their education, adding that everyone should harness his or her God-given talents.

He said such talents must be developed and exploited to benefit the family, society and the world at large, hence the need to support such people.

The Ahanta West legislature urged beneficiaries to make good use of the sewing machines as a startup tool and managed it well to grow their businesses.

Mr William Mensah, the Secretary to the Agona-Abora-Dixcove Zone of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), expressed gratitude to Mr Kum and said not only had the MP given them support in diverse ways since he became a Member of Parliament.

He mentioned that in 2016, the MP sponsored 180 people to acquire dressmaking skills with the Association, while in the 2017/2018 calendar year, he donated sewing machines, scissors, tape measure and threads to 38 apprentices who completed their training.

In the 2018/2019, the MP also presented sewing machines, tape measures, scissors and threads to 52 apprentices who completed their training and supported the Zone during their Annual Conference and the Regional Executives of the Association.

He added that Mr Kum further donated 100 bags of cement to support the construction of their training centre and promised additional support towards the building project till its completion.