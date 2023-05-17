Ahanta West Municipality celebrates Constitution Week

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) says the 1992 Constitution has helped in sustaining peace and democratic rule in Ghana for the past 31 years and lauded the citizens for observing its tenets, resulting in the achievement of the great feat.

Mr Peter Baah, the Programmes Officer of the Ahanta West Municipal Directorate, NCCE, lauded the efforts of the Commission in educating the citizenry on their rights and responsibilities as stipulated in the Constitution.

The Commission, in its 30 years of formation, has tirelessly and vigorously enlightened citizens on the Constitution and any new policy formulated by the Government.

Mr Baah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Municipality is marking this year’s Constitution Week on the theme: “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion Through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance”, and had engaged identifiable groups, such as churches, on related issues.

This year’s celebration placed greater emphasis on citizens’ participation in local governance, especially in the upcoming District Level Elections.

“As good citizens of Ghana, one core responsibility is the participation and contribution to the sustainability of democratic rule through the payment of taxes, protecting the environment, protecting public property, and shining an eye on activities of the leaders of the country to enhance accountable governance,” he said.

Mr Baah reminded citizens to take active part in the District Level Elections (DLEs), to be held in October, this year, to elect charismatic, approachable, attentive, competent, selfless and humble persons as assembly and unit committee members.

He noted how the interests in the DLEs continued to dwindle, saying: “We are continuously taking less and less interests in the elections of our assembly and unit committee members and yet, we are also increasingly complaining about problems in our communities.”

Mr Baah said citizens could solve most of the problems in the communities by being more concerned about the DLEs and who they elected to those positions.

He urged all to be mindful of security threats, which included chieftaincy and ethnic conflicts, land disputes and cyber-crimes, that undermined peaceful coexistence and national cohesion.